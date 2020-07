Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing 3/2.5 Town home with 2 Car Garage, Located in Durbin Crossing master-planned community that offers: Two fully-appointed clubhouses, Resort-style pools with lap lanes and lounge areas, Kids water feature and a pool slide, Tennis and basketball courts, Fitness center with cardio and strength training machines, Two playscapes. Right side entry unit with No Building to Side of you!! Granite Kitchen,Mocha Cabinets, Lots of Light in Family / Living Room, all 3 bedroom upstairs.