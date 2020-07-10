All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 115 PLANTATION POINT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
115 PLANTATION POINT DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

115 PLANTATION POINT DR

115 Plantation Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

115 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath one floor duplex. Hurry before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 PLANTATION POINT DR have any available units?
115 PLANTATION POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 115 PLANTATION POINT DR have?
Some of 115 PLANTATION POINT DR's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 PLANTATION POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
115 PLANTATION POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 PLANTATION POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 115 PLANTATION POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 115 PLANTATION POINT DR offer parking?
No, 115 PLANTATION POINT DR does not offer parking.
Does 115 PLANTATION POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 PLANTATION POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 PLANTATION POINT DR have a pool?
No, 115 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 115 PLANTATION POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 115 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 115 PLANTATION POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 PLANTATION POINT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 PLANTATION POINT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach