All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM

105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N

105 North Aberdeenshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

105 North Aberdeenshire Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Stirling Bridge at Aberdeen in St Johns County. This house features 2,337 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room. Nicely appointed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tall 42' cabinets. This home has beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout downstairs. The master bedroom is located downstairs as well. This bedroom also has laminate wood flooring. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Washer/dryer located downstairs. Upstairs you have a nice size loft with wood floors and a closet. Three guest bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. This home has a nice screened in patio and beautiful lake view! Tenant does la

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N have any available units?
105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N have?
Some of 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N currently offering any rent specials?
105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N pet-friendly?
No, 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N offer parking?
No, 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N does not offer parking.
Does 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N have a pool?
No, 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N does not have a pool.
Does 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N have accessible units?
No, 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 ABERDEENSHIRE DR N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach