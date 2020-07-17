All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7 E 5th Street

7 East 5th Street · (321) 222-9262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 East 5th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 E 5th Street · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2 Duplex in St. Cloud Located Close to Lakefront - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in St. Cloud near the Lakefront. This property will have brand new paint and LVT flooring. Extra large back yard, screened in back porch and centrally located in St. Cloud. Lawn Care included. Pictures shown are not of actual property but is same floor plan and will have the same paint/flooring. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed, age, and weight restrictions apply. First month’s rent and security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5862329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 E 5th Street have any available units?
7 E 5th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 7 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 E 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 E 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7 E 5th Street offer parking?
No, 7 E 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 E 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 7 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 7 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 E 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 E 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 E 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
