7 E 5th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Spacious 3/2 Duplex in St. Cloud Located Close to Lakefront - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in St. Cloud near the Lakefront. This property will have brand new paint and LVT flooring. Extra large back yard, screened in back porch and centrally located in St. Cloud. Lawn Care included. Pictures shown are not of actual property but is same floor plan and will have the same paint/flooring. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed, age, and weight restrictions apply. First month’s rent and security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5862329)