Saxony Lane - Mallard Pond - St. Cloud - 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 story SFH with a 2 car garage. This home has over 2,700 sq. ft. in living space. Junior master bedroom on the 1st floor, formal dining room and living room, big open family room, breakfast area and an office/craft room. The master bedroom, 3 bedrooms and bonus room are on the 2nd floor. Located in Mallard Pond Subdivision in St. Cloud, FL. Minutes from the Turnpike and shopping center.



