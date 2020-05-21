All apartments in St. Cloud
2497 Deer Creek

2497 Deer Creek Boulevard · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2497 Deer Creek Boulevard, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Deer Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2497 Deer Creek - ... · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BRISTOL COVE AT DEER CREEK- MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! - Split floor plan home offers ceramic tile and carpet through out, formal living and dining combo, kitchen with bar and pantry overlooking the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with his and her sinks, stand up shower with separate garden tub, two additional bedrooms and a bath, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, two car garage, and much more...
No AirBNB, Pet friendly with $250 non-refundable animal deposit per pet, No aggressive breeds,

Available NOW!!!!

MOVE IN SPECIAL*** MOVE IN BY MAY 1, 2020 AND THE SECOND MONTH'S RENT IS HALF OFF!!!!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

(RLNE5638887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2497 Deer Creek have any available units?
2497 Deer Creek has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2497 Deer Creek have?
Some of 2497 Deer Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2497 Deer Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2497 Deer Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2497 Deer Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 2497 Deer Creek is pet friendly.
Does 2497 Deer Creek offer parking?
Yes, 2497 Deer Creek does offer parking.
Does 2497 Deer Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2497 Deer Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2497 Deer Creek have a pool?
No, 2497 Deer Creek does not have a pool.
Does 2497 Deer Creek have accessible units?
No, 2497 Deer Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2497 Deer Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 2497 Deer Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
