Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

17205 Harbour Vista Circle

17205 Harbour Vista Circle · (904) 814-3230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Partially Furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bed/2 Bath Granada Floor Plan Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Formal Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Right Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom And Walk In Closet. Screened Patio. The Community Offers: Clubhouse,Pool,24 Hour Fitness Center,Business/Media Center,Indoor Basketball Court,Community Boardwalk With Picnic Tables And Grills. Close To University Of St Augustine,St Aug Beach,Flagler,Hospital And Historic Downtown. Nearby Shopping,Restaurants,Farmers Markets,Medical Offices And More. Great Island Location. Min 12 Month Lease. No Smoking Or Pets Allowed. Available August 1 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17205 Harbour Vista Circle have any available units?
17205 Harbour Vista Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17205 Harbour Vista Circle have?
Some of 17205 Harbour Vista Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17205 Harbour Vista Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17205 Harbour Vista Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17205 Harbour Vista Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 17205 Harbour Vista Circle is pet friendly.
Does 17205 Harbour Vista Circle offer parking?
No, 17205 Harbour Vista Circle does not offer parking.
Does 17205 Harbour Vista Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17205 Harbour Vista Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17205 Harbour Vista Circle have a pool?
Yes, 17205 Harbour Vista Circle has a pool.
Does 17205 Harbour Vista Circle have accessible units?
No, 17205 Harbour Vista Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17205 Harbour Vista Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17205 Harbour Vista Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 17205 Harbour Vista Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 17205 Harbour Vista Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
