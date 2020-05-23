17205 Harbour Vista Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill media room

Partially Furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bed/2 Bath Granada Floor Plan Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Formal Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Right Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom And Walk In Closet. Screened Patio. The Community Offers: Clubhouse,Pool,24 Hour Fitness Center,Business/Media Center,Indoor Basketball Court,Community Boardwalk With Picnic Tables And Grills. Close To University Of St Augustine,St Aug Beach,Flagler,Hospital And Historic Downtown. Nearby Shopping,Restaurants,Farmers Markets,Medical Offices And More. Great Island Location. Min 12 Month Lease. No Smoking Or Pets Allowed. Available August 1 2020.