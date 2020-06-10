133 Andora Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance key fob access

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



This charming home is ready to welcome you! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in St Augustine has everything you’re looking for and more! Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with a bright, spacious floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with energy-rated appliances and plenty of space in the cabinets. The bedrooms all have spacious closets and large windows that allow plenty of natural light!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Backyard. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.