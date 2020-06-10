All apartments in St. Augustine Shores
Find more places like 133 Andora Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Augustine Shores, FL
/
133 Andora Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:43 PM

133 Andora Street

133 Andora Street · (866) 833-0449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Augustine Shores
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

133 Andora Street, St. Augustine Shores, FL 32086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

This charming home is ready to welcome you! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in St Augustine has everything you’re looking for and more! Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with a bright, spacious floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with energy-rated appliances and plenty of space in the cabinets. The bedrooms all have spacious closets and large windows that allow plenty of natural light!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Backyard. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Andora Street have any available units?
133 Andora Street has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 Andora Street have?
Some of 133 Andora Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Andora Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Andora Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Andora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Andora Street is pet friendly.
Does 133 Andora Street offer parking?
No, 133 Andora Street does not offer parking.
Does 133 Andora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Andora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Andora Street have a pool?
No, 133 Andora Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Andora Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Andora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Andora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Andora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Andora Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Andora Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 133 Andora Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Augustine Shores 2 BedroomsSt. Augustine Shores Apartments with Garage
St. Augustine Shores Apartments with PoolSt. Augustine Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
St. Augustine Shores Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Asbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLHolly Hill, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity