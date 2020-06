Amenities

AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo. Washer & Dryer as well as 3/4 bath are in the garage. Fenced Back Yard. Close to US 19 Commercial Way where you will find a multitude of Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainment. Less than an hour to Tampa and only minutes to Beaches and the Weeki Wachee State Park. Room dimensions are approximate. 1st months rent is due at lease signing. Balance of rent, security & fees due at check in. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. Pets considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Pets must be spayed/neutered and current on shots. NO Smoking and NO Vaping. No Annual Rentals.