Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:19 PM

6593 River Run Boulevard

6593 River Run Boulevard · (352) 592-7576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6593 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL 34607

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
What an AWESOME Condo! FOR SALE OR RENT. Tenant pays only Rent/Electric. Located in the pristine and tranquil River Run Community where residents can soak up the SUN at the sandy community BEACH on the WEEKI WACHEE RIVER or grill out with family and friends at the picnic areas. Other amenities include a beautiful Club House with billiards and a fully equipped fitness center to keep you looking your best, an outdoor pool & spa and tennis courts. This upper level Condo has an Open floor plan and a color pallet harmonious with the hues of the River. The Kitchen is perfect for the inspired home chef with its glass tile backsplash, electric cooktop, pantry and built-ins. Adjacent to the Kitchen is a large Dining Room with stylish lighting. The expansive Living Room extends into the enclosed Florida Room with magnificent views of the wild-life-preserve and conservation area where deer run freely (see video)! You will LOVE the size of the Master closet and the custom closets in Bedrooms 2 & 3. The Master bath offers a walk in shower and his & her medicine cabinets while the Guest bath has a tub/shower combo with seating and a built-in vanity station. Carport & 7x10 storage. If renting, 1st/last/security (3x rent) to move in. Trash, Water/Sewer, Cable/Wifi & use of amenities included in rent. Please review the Community Rules and Regulations. Applicant will run their own Credit/Background at a cost of $28.50 per adult. Additional fees are outlined in the application packet and include $12 per adult to Qualified Property Management and $50 to River Run Condo Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6593 River Run Boulevard have any available units?
6593 River Run Boulevard has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6593 River Run Boulevard have?
Some of 6593 River Run Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6593 River Run Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6593 River Run Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6593 River Run Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6593 River Run Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 6593 River Run Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6593 River Run Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6593 River Run Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6593 River Run Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6593 River Run Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6593 River Run Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6593 River Run Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6593 River Run Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6593 River Run Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6593 River Run Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6593 River Run Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6593 River Run Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
