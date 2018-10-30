All apartments in Spring Hill
6430 River Run Boulevard
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:16 PM

6430 River Run Boulevard

6430 River Run Boulevard · (352) 279-3742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6430 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL 34607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

A MUST SEE!!! MINT Condition Spaciously designed 2/2 downstairs condo on the serene sought out River Run Community, soon to be a gated community. Enjoy relaxing on the 250 sqft screened lanai overlooking geo-thermal heated pool & spa. Outstanding community amenities include clubhouse with a fully equipped gym, outdoor lifestyle with access to private beach on the Weeki Wachee River . Kayaks & Canoes welcomed! Rent includes, Cable TV, WiFi, Water, Sewer,Trash pickup Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 River Run Boulevard have any available units?
6430 River Run Boulevard has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6430 River Run Boulevard have?
Some of 6430 River Run Boulevard's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 River Run Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6430 River Run Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 River Run Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6430 River Run Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 6430 River Run Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6430 River Run Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6430 River Run Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6430 River Run Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 River Run Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6430 River Run Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6430 River Run Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6430 River Run Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 River Run Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6430 River Run Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6430 River Run Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6430 River Run Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
