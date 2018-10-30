6430 River Run Boulevard

Amenities

A MUST SEE!!! MINT Condition Spaciously designed 2/2 downstairs condo on the serene sought out River Run Community, soon to be a gated community. Enjoy relaxing on the 250 sqft screened lanai overlooking geo-thermal heated pool & spa. Outstanding community amenities include clubhouse with a fully equipped gym, outdoor lifestyle with access to private beach on the Weeki Wachee River . Kayaks & Canoes welcomed! Rent includes, Cable TV, WiFi, Water, Sewer,Trash pickup Ready for immediate occupancy.