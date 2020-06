Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Excellent 3/2/2 pool home situated on an over sized, golf course lot! Neat and clean with laminate flooring in the living space, newer carpeting in the bedrooms, and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen appliances included - range, refrigerator, dishwasher and a microwave. Large covered porch on the back with plenty of space for outdoor furniture. There's also a beautiful inground pool! First, last, and security. No pets. Background/credit check required.