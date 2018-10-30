4228 Sweetbay Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Florida Living - Available August 1st. Spacious, beautiful & clean 4 bdrm, 3 bath, 3 car garage home w/ POOL & SPA features a home office with separate entrance and a large bonus room, Master suite w/jetted tub, wet bar, central vacuum, fireplace, range/microwave, washer, newer carpet & paint inside and out. Situated on a half acre cul-de-sac lot w/large driveway with plenty of room for vehicles and no restrictions on parking an RV or Boat. Located within 15 minute drive from all Hernando boat ramps, marina's, fishing piers and beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and the scenic Nature Coast including the Weeki Wachee River and Attraction. Approximately 1 hour commute to Airports, Tampa and Clearwater Beach, & less than 2 hours drive from Orlando Theme Parks & Attractions. Please verify school zones for accuracy. Rent includes lawn and pool care.