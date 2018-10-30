All apartments in Spring Hill
Find more places like 4228 Sweetbay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Hill, FL
/
4228 Sweetbay Court
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:59 AM

4228 Sweetbay Court

4228 Sweetbay Court · (352) 688-7778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Hill
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL 34607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Florida Living - Available August 1st. Spacious, beautiful & clean 4 bdrm, 3 bath, 3 car garage home w/ POOL & SPA features a home office with separate entrance and a large bonus room, Master suite w/jetted tub, wet bar, central vacuum, fireplace, range/microwave, washer, newer carpet & paint inside and out. Situated on a half acre cul-de-sac lot w/large driveway with plenty of room for vehicles and no restrictions on parking an RV or Boat. Located within 15 minute drive from all Hernando boat ramps, marina's, fishing piers and beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and the scenic Nature Coast including the Weeki Wachee River and Attraction. Approximately 1 hour commute to Airports, Tampa and Clearwater Beach, & less than 2 hours drive from Orlando Theme Parks & Attractions. Please verify school zones for accuracy. Rent includes lawn and pool care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Sweetbay Court have any available units?
4228 Sweetbay Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4228 Sweetbay Court have?
Some of 4228 Sweetbay Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Sweetbay Court currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Sweetbay Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Sweetbay Court pet-friendly?
No, 4228 Sweetbay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 4228 Sweetbay Court offer parking?
Yes, 4228 Sweetbay Court does offer parking.
Does 4228 Sweetbay Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4228 Sweetbay Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Sweetbay Court have a pool?
Yes, 4228 Sweetbay Court has a pool.
Does 4228 Sweetbay Court have accessible units?
No, 4228 Sweetbay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Sweetbay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4228 Sweetbay Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4228 Sweetbay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4228 Sweetbay Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4228 Sweetbay Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way
Spring Hill, FL 34609

Similar Pages

Spring Hill 2 BedroomsSpring Hill Apartments with Balcony
Spring Hill Apartments with ParkingSpring Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Spring Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLLady Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity