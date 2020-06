Amenities

Very spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in gated Sand Ridge community. 1st floor features a large living room and kitchen open combo with Island. Private dining and living areas to the front of the house too can easily function as play rooms or home office. Large master suite and additional 3 bedrooms upstairs. Covered front porch and a very spacious yard. Pet friendly with fee and approval. Please call today!