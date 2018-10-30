All apartments in Spring Hill
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

2166 Cottondale Avenue

2166 Cottondale Avenue · (352) 279-7763
Location

2166 Cottondale Avenue, Spring Hill, FL 34608

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1785 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Don't wait, Beautiful Pool home. SEASONAL RENTAL available October 2020 for a minimum of 5 months. Centrally located in Spring Hill. Just a short drive to Pine Island, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. An hour to Clearwater/St Petersburg beaches. Sea World,Disney 2 hrs away. This well equipped home makes for comfortable living while you vacation. Three good size bedrooms, two baths. King size bed in Master, queen bed in second bedroom, third bedroom has a roll away single bed. Huge screen enclosed lanai with in ground pool. Grill available. Lawn and Pool service is included. Utilities, cable, internet included in monthly rent w a cap. Watch tour and book today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Cottondale Avenue have any available units?
2166 Cottondale Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2166 Cottondale Avenue have?
Some of 2166 Cottondale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 Cottondale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Cottondale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Cottondale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2166 Cottondale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 2166 Cottondale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Cottondale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2166 Cottondale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2166 Cottondale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Cottondale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2166 Cottondale Avenue has a pool.
Does 2166 Cottondale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2166 Cottondale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Cottondale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2166 Cottondale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 Cottondale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 Cottondale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
