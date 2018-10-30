2166 Cottondale Avenue

Amenities

Don't wait, Beautiful Pool home. SEASONAL RENTAL available October 2020 for a minimum of 5 months. Centrally located in Spring Hill. Just a short drive to Pine Island, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. An hour to Clearwater/St Petersburg beaches. Sea World,Disney 2 hrs away. This well equipped home makes for comfortable living while you vacation. Three good size bedrooms, two baths. King size bed in Master, queen bed in second bedroom, third bedroom has a roll away single bed. Huge screen enclosed lanai with in ground pool. Grill available. Lawn and Pool service is included. Utilities, cable, internet included in monthly rent w a cap. Watch tour and book today