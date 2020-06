Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1st. $2900/3 months minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. GATED 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Walking distance to the community POOL , GYM & TENNIS COURT. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet. $150/mo cap on electric. Excellent access to Tampa, just 45 min. 90 min. to Disney World or Clearwater Beach, 13 min. to Weeki Wachee Springs. Publix super market just outside the gate.1st Months rent is due at Lease Signing. Balance of Rent and Fees due at check-in. NO Smoking. $150 non-refundable Cleaning Fee.