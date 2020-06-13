Apartment List
/
FL
/
southgate
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Southgate, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2003 TETLOW PLACE
2003 Tetlow Place, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1224 sqft
Fabulous, cool mid-century modern updated home in South Gate! Feels like home coming furnished with two bedrooms, one bath, Bright and sunny Florida room which can be used as an office, laundry room, carport, patio and large, private fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207
1959 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Nice clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with washer and dryer. Being located on the 2nd floor of this two story building will be nice and quiet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2278 Tamisola St
2278 Tami Sola Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4511 Groveland Ave
4511 Groveland Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1530 sqft
2 story Bright open house with designer touches--marble fireplace, Venetian plaster in master bath, wood laminate floors, cathedral ceiling in great room with skylights, and built-in bookshelves in second bed room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
539 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
539 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1452 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage at the end of a cul de sac. There is a large work room / study at back of home. Screend front and back porches. Community pool. Close to I-75 and shopping. convenient to Downtown area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE
1415 South School Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1126 sqft
Location, Location, Location... Your URBAN OASIS awaits! This charming & updated 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom home, sits on the perfect corner lot. The freshly updated kitchen has BRAND NEW stainless appliances.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Hudson Bayou
1 Unit Available
1639 FLOYD STREET
1639 Floyd Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1680 sqft
This gem is waiting for you.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET
2216 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
982 sqft
Centrally located Cordova Gardens ground floor unit. Walk or ride your bike to all of downtown Sarasota's exciting attractions and restaurants. Just blocks from Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Southside Village.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2766 LYLE STREET
2766 Lyle Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
988 sqft
Cute house easy access to downtown, local schools and YMCA. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large fenced yard and beautiful terrazzo floors. Updated kitchen, extra bonus room overlooking the backyard, patio and fenced backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2205 BENEVA TERRACE
2205 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 SHORT OR LONG TERM. TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY 1 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CORNER CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SARASOTA. CONDO HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOMS.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3224 S EAST AVENUE
3224 South East Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2609 sqft
Gorgeous one year young DR Horton home with four bedrooms and a two car garage is now available for rent. This open floor plan offers a generous size master suite conveniently located on the first floor with entrance to the patio.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
South Poinsettia
1 Unit Available
1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET
1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1474 sqft
Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Armand’s Circle you won’t have to go far for world class service.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Bayview Heights
1 Unit Available
1773 HARMONY LANE
1773 Harmony Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1098 sqft
This West of Trail, West of Osprey home rests on Harmony Ln next to Cherokee Park and is surrounded by multi-million dollar homes in one of the most sought after locations in all of Sarasota.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3711 ALMERIA AVENUE
3711 Almeria Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
976 sqft
West of the Trail and down the street from Siesta Key! This condo is centrally located to Siesta Key, dinning, shopping and community mall. This completely renovated condo is warm and inviting.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
15 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,106
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
23 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Southgate, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Southgate renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Southgate 2 BedroomsSouthgate 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouthgate 3 BedroomsSouthgate Apartments with BalconySouthgate Apartments with Garage
Southgate Apartments with GymSouthgate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouthgate Apartments with ParkingSouthgate Apartments with Pool
Southgate Apartments with Washer-DryerSouthgate Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouthgate Furnished ApartmentsSouthgate Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL
Vamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee