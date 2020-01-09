All apartments in Southgate
Find more places like 2907 HYDE PARK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southgate, FL
/
2907 HYDE PARK STREET
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:36 PM

2907 HYDE PARK STREET

2907 Hyde Park Street · (941) 993-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southgate
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2907 Hyde Park Street, Southgate, FL 34239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
MOVE IN and Relax in this charming Home- two bedrooms + a den, two bath, FURNISHED. Centrally located minutes from DOWNTOWN SARASOTA and world renowned SIESTA KEY BEACH, ST ARMAND'S CIRCLE, LIDO BEACH shopping, dining and theaters. This pretty house has everything you need for a ONE MONTH or longer stay. Fully equipped Kitchen and updated bathrooms, all tile floors. Master Bedroom and Guest Bedroom both have QUEEN beds and the Den has a QUEEN sleeper sofa. French Doors open to a lovely screened Florida room. Washer and Dryer in house. Private FENCED gated back yard. Storage shed for bicycles, beach chairs. Pet Friendly. OPEN FOR 2020 Reservations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 HYDE PARK STREET have any available units?
2907 HYDE PARK STREET has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2907 HYDE PARK STREET have?
Some of 2907 HYDE PARK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 HYDE PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2907 HYDE PARK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 HYDE PARK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 HYDE PARK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2907 HYDE PARK STREET offer parking?
No, 2907 HYDE PARK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2907 HYDE PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 HYDE PARK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 HYDE PARK STREET have a pool?
No, 2907 HYDE PARK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2907 HYDE PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2907 HYDE PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 HYDE PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 HYDE PARK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2907 HYDE PARK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2907 HYDE PARK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2907 HYDE PARK STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southgate 2 BedroomsSouthgate 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Southgate Apartments with BalconySouthgate Apartments with Pool
Southgate Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL
Vamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity