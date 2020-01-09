2907 HYDE PARK STREET

Amenities

MOVE IN and Relax in this charming Home- two bedrooms + a den, two bath, FURNISHED. Centrally located minutes from DOWNTOWN SARASOTA and world renowned SIESTA KEY BEACH, ST ARMAND'S CIRCLE, LIDO BEACH shopping, dining and theaters. This pretty house has everything you need for a ONE MONTH or longer stay. Fully equipped Kitchen and updated bathrooms, all tile floors. Master Bedroom and Guest Bedroom both have QUEEN beds and the Den has a QUEEN sleeper sofa. French Doors open to a lovely screened Florida room. Washer and Dryer in house. Private FENCED gated back yard. Storage shed for bicycles, beach chairs. Pet Friendly. OPEN FOR 2020 Reservations.