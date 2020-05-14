All apartments in Southgate
Find more places like 3602 Beneva Road #404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southgate, FL
/
3602 Beneva Road #404
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

3602 Beneva Road #404

3602 Beneva Rd · (941) 809-0034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southgate
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL 34239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3602 Beneva Road #404 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida. Located near to the Village Green Golf Course just north of Bee Ridge Road, this development is within a short distance of Starbucks Coffee Shop, Crunch Gym, Publix Grocery Store, Bank of America, Walgreens Pharmacy and numerous neighborhood service providers. The city bus route runs along Beneva Road and offers access to all of Sarasota. Within a short 10 minute drive is Siesta Beach, Downtown and I-75.
2 BR / 2 BA End Unit Condo features 1079 sq ft of living space, large screened lanai overlooking a landscaped courtyard. Vinyl wood flooring in living/ dining room and tile in kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms. Kitchen pass through to great room, fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave included. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and large 2nd bed. Laundry facilities are on-site. Amenities include pool.Water, sewer, basic cable all included in rent.SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED.Contact Ross Bryans at Central Park Realty (941) 8090034 for additional info.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4605038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Beneva Road #404 have any available units?
3602 Beneva Road #404 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3602 Beneva Road #404 have?
Some of 3602 Beneva Road #404's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Beneva Road #404 currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Beneva Road #404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Beneva Road #404 pet-friendly?
No, 3602 Beneva Road #404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southgate.
Does 3602 Beneva Road #404 offer parking?
No, 3602 Beneva Road #404 does not offer parking.
Does 3602 Beneva Road #404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 Beneva Road #404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Beneva Road #404 have a pool?
Yes, 3602 Beneva Road #404 has a pool.
Does 3602 Beneva Road #404 have accessible units?
No, 3602 Beneva Road #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Beneva Road #404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 Beneva Road #404 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 Beneva Road #404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3602 Beneva Road #404 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3602 Beneva Road #404?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southgate 2 BedroomsSouthgate 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Southgate Apartments with BalconySouthgate Apartments with Pool
Southgate Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL
Vamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity