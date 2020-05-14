Amenities

3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida. Located near to the Village Green Golf Course just north of Bee Ridge Road, this development is within a short distance of Starbucks Coffee Shop, Crunch Gym, Publix Grocery Store, Bank of America, Walgreens Pharmacy and numerous neighborhood service providers. The city bus route runs along Beneva Road and offers access to all of Sarasota. Within a short 10 minute drive is Siesta Beach, Downtown and I-75.

2 BR / 2 BA End Unit Condo features 1079 sq ft of living space, large screened lanai overlooking a landscaped courtyard. Vinyl wood flooring in living/ dining room and tile in kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms. Kitchen pass through to great room, fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave included. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and large 2nd bed. Laundry facilities are on-site. Amenities include pool.Water, sewer, basic cable all included in rent.SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED.Contact Ross Bryans at Central Park Realty (941) 8090034 for additional info.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4605038)