3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE

Amenities
Updated ranch home features barrel tile roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, Florida room & one car garage. This home features updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, and the tile is laid nicely on a diagonal pattern. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. This home also features a large backyard and a 1 car garage. Village Green is a golf course community that is centrally located with easy access to beaches, I-75 and shopping. Property is currently occupied and not available to be shown until 7/1/2020. Please view the photos or schedule a showing for after the tenant vacates.