All apartments in Southgate
Find more places like 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southgate, FL
/
3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE

3370 Spring Mill Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southgate
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3370 Spring Mill Cir, Southgate, FL 34239

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated ranch home features barrel tile roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, Florida room & one car garage. This home features updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, and the tile is laid nicely on a diagonal pattern. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. This home also features a large backyard and a 1 car garage. Village Green is a golf course community that is centrally located with easy access to beaches, I-75 and shopping. Property is currently occupied and not available to be shown until 7/1/2020. Please view the photos or schedule a showing for after the tenant vacates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE have any available units?
3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southgate, FL.
What amenities does 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE have?
Some of 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southgate.
Does 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southgate 2 BedroomsSouthgate 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Southgate Apartments with BalconySouthgate Apartments with Pool
Southgate Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL
Vamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee