Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan fireplace carpet

MID CENTURY VINTAGE POOL HOME. BEDROOMS AND KITCHEN OPEN UP TO THE POOL. KITCHEN IS SET UP AS A COOKING DREAM CONTAINING A COMMERCIAL GAS STOVE. NO CARPET, TERRAZZO FLOORING. GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO SIESTA KEY AND DOWNTOWN SARASOTA. TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR UTILITIES IN THE SUMMER MONTHS. SMALL PETS ARE WELCOME.