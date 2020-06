Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTRALLY LOCATED, EASY ACCESS TO BEACHES AND DOWN TOWN. 2 Bedrooms and two baths with a lanai and washer/dryer in the condo. King sized bed in the master and a work area. Small pets are welcome with a pet fee. Community sits among huge Spanish Oak trees on Phillippi Creek. Available off season and tenant will be billed electric and final cleaning.