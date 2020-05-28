2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room. The kitchen has stainless appliances, a wine fridge and lots of counter and cabinet space. Master bedrom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet and on suite bathroom. Guest bedroom has two twin beds. The unit has tile throughout. Screened lanai with electric fireplace and television overlooks the community pool. Community amenities include a club house and pool. Owner will accept a small pet with a $300 non refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st FOR AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Call today as this will not last long!!