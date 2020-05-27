2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse elevator parking pool

AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2. Private screened lanai off the living room overlooks palms and community pool area. Clubhouse on premises for social activities. Covered carport. Washer/dryer inside the unit. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and Siesta Key beach. Small pet OK. AVAILABLE SPRING, SUMMER, AND FALL AT $1500/MONTH. OFF-SEASON TENANT PAYS UTILITIES. No trucks or motorcycles.