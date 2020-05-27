All apartments in Southgate
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE

2745 Orchid Oaks Drive · (941) 600-6878
Location

2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL 34239
South Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201AZA · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2. Private screened lanai off the living room overlooks palms and community pool area. Clubhouse on premises for social activities. Covered carport. Washer/dryer inside the unit. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and Siesta Key beach. Small pet OK. AVAILABLE SPRING, SUMMER, AND FALL AT $1500/MONTH. OFF-SEASON TENANT PAYS UTILITIES. No trucks or motorcycles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
