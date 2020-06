Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful opportunity in Hibiscus Park with Southside Elementary School and minutes away to Sarasota Memorial Hospital! This move in ready home features 3BR/2Bath for immediate occupancy. Combination of living and dinning and separate eat-in-kitchen. Tile throughout makes it easy to keep clean. Enjoy the large fenced backyard with mature landscaping. Close to Southside Village, downtown Sarasota, Southside Elementary, Siesta Key and more!