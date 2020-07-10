All apartments in Southgate
2249 Grove St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

2249 Grove St

2249 Grove Street · (316) 393-2793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2249 Grove Street, Southgate, FL 34239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Located in desirable Southgate neighborhood, close to Siesta Key beach, Arlington Park, and downtown Sarasota. At only 0.5 miles from Sarasota Memorial Hospital it is an ideal location for hospital staff. Featuring a private entrance, fully fenced in yard and free WiFi; this suite is a perfect rental for 1-2 people who want to experience the best Sarasota has to offer.

Property Highlights:

--Minutes away from Sarasota Memorial Hospital
--5 minutes from Shell Beach on Siesta Key; 10 minutes from Siesta Key Beach
--Located in desirable Southgate
--Fully fenced in yard
--Private entrance mother in law suite / detached single apartment unit
--Free WiFi
--Walking distance to Arlington Park

Below you can find a list of frequently asked questions that we've been receiving. Please reach out with any additional questions you may have.

Q: What requirements are there for me to rent here?

A: You must make 3x rent per month ($2550) or have a cosigner.
Prior evictions are not accepted.
We require a full credit check and background check when you submit your application.

Q: Are utilities included?

A: Utilities are a flat rate paid monthly in addition to rent.
$35/mo for water and $65/mo for electric, for a total of $100/mo.

Q: What is the total move in cost?

A: The total move in cost is $1800.
$850 (first months rent)
+$850 (security deposit)
+$100 first months utility bill

Q: Is there a washer/dryer on site? Is there a full sized stove/oven?

There are no washer/dryers on site. There are a few laundromats nearby (< 5 minutes) the in law suite in a safe part of town.
There is no full sized oven. However, past residents have brought their own cooktops as well as a toaster oven which work great.

Q: Are pets allowed?

A: We allow up to 1 small dog (less than 35lbs) OR 1 cat.
This will require a non-refundable pet deposit of $250.00 as well as pet rent at $15/mo

Q: Do you offer short term leases?

A: The shortest leases we allow is 5 months. Leases between 5-9 months will have a $200/mo surcharge. Leases 10 months and longer are at the regular rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Grove St have any available units?
2249 Grove St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2249 Grove St have?
Some of 2249 Grove St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2249 Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 2249 Grove St offer parking?
No, 2249 Grove St does not offer parking.
Does 2249 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2249 Grove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Grove St have a pool?
No, 2249 Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 2249 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2249 Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2249 Grove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2249 Grove St does not have units with air conditioning.
