2249 Grove St

Located in desirable Southgate neighborhood, close to Siesta Key beach, Arlington Park, and downtown Sarasota. At only 0.5 miles from Sarasota Memorial Hospital it is an ideal location for hospital staff. Featuring a private entrance, fully fenced in yard and free WiFi; this suite is a perfect rental for 1-2 people who want to experience the best Sarasota has to offer.



Property Highlights:



--Minutes away from Sarasota Memorial Hospital

--5 minutes from Shell Beach on Siesta Key; 10 minutes from Siesta Key Beach

--Located in desirable Southgate

--Fully fenced in yard

--Private entrance mother in law suite / detached single apartment unit

--Free WiFi

--Walking distance to Arlington Park



Below you can find a list of frequently asked questions that we've been receiving. Please reach out with any additional questions you may have.



Q: What requirements are there for me to rent here?



A: You must make 3x rent per month ($2550) or have a cosigner.

Prior evictions are not accepted.

We require a full credit check and background check when you submit your application.



Q: Are utilities included?



A: Utilities are a flat rate paid monthly in addition to rent.

$35/mo for water and $65/mo for electric, for a total of $100/mo.



Q: What is the total move in cost?



A: The total move in cost is $1800.

$850 (first months rent)

+$850 (security deposit)

+$100 first months utility bill



Q: Is there a washer/dryer on site? Is there a full sized stove/oven?



There are no washer/dryers on site. There are a few laundromats nearby (< 5 minutes) the in law suite in a safe part of town.

There is no full sized oven. However, past residents have brought their own cooktops as well as a toaster oven which work great.



Q: Are pets allowed?



A: We allow up to 1 small dog (less than 35lbs) OR 1 cat.

This will require a non-refundable pet deposit of $250.00 as well as pet rent at $15/mo



Q: Do you offer short term leases?



A: The shortest leases we allow is 5 months. Leases between 5-9 months will have a $200/mo surcharge. Leases 10 months and longer are at the regular rate.