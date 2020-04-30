2003 TETLOW PLACE

Amenities

Fabulous, cool mid-century modern updated home in South Gate! Feels like home coming furnished with two bedrooms, one bath, Bright and sunny Florida room which can be used as an office, laundry room, carport, patio and large, private fenced backyard. Fabulous mid-century modern open-concept architecture high ceilings and transom windows for abundant natural light, stacked Ocala block construction plus updated kitchen and bath. It will make you smile every day! Fabulous condition with newer roof, plumbing and air-conditioner. Fabulous location five minutes from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, 10 from downtown and I-75, 15 from world-famous Siesta Key beach. All of Sarasota’s cultural, urban and recreational amenities are within easy reach! Walk to Arlington Park pool, basketball courts and gorgeous open park area. Available July 10-December 30 2020