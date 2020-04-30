All apartments in Southgate
Southgate, FL
2003 TETLOW PLACE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:16 PM

2003 TETLOW PLACE

2003 Tetlow Place · (941) 400-2406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2003 Tetlow Place, Southgate, FL 34239
South Gate

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Fabulous, cool mid-century modern updated home in South Gate! Feels like home coming furnished with two bedrooms, one bath, Bright and sunny Florida room which can be used as an office, laundry room, carport, patio and large, private fenced backyard. Fabulous mid-century modern open-concept architecture high ceilings and transom windows for abundant natural light, stacked Ocala block construction plus updated kitchen and bath. It will make you smile every day! Fabulous condition with newer roof, plumbing and air-conditioner. Fabulous location five minutes from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, 10 from downtown and I-75, 15 from world-famous Siesta Key beach. All of Sarasota’s cultural, urban and recreational amenities are within easy reach! Walk to Arlington Park pool, basketball courts and gorgeous open park area. Available July 10-December 30 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 TETLOW PLACE have any available units?
2003 TETLOW PLACE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2003 TETLOW PLACE have?
Some of 2003 TETLOW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 TETLOW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2003 TETLOW PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 TETLOW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2003 TETLOW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southgate.
Does 2003 TETLOW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2003 TETLOW PLACE does offer parking.
Does 2003 TETLOW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 TETLOW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 TETLOW PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2003 TETLOW PLACE has a pool.
Does 2003 TETLOW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2003 TETLOW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 TETLOW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 TETLOW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 TETLOW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2003 TETLOW PLACE has units with air conditioning.
