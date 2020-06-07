All apartments in Southchase
Southchase, FL
1813 SNARESBROOK WAY
1813 SNARESBROOK WAY

1813 Snaresbrook Way · (855) 406-7368
Southchase
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1813 Snaresbrook Way, Southchase, FL 32837

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1574 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright home, along with vaulted ceilings, large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and lots of room to make long-lasting memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, a breakfast bar for your convenience, and plenty of cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun! Make this home yours today!
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY have any available units?
1813 SNARESBROOK WAY has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY have?
Some of 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1813 SNARESBROOK WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY does offer parking.
Does 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY have a pool?
No, 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY have accessible units?
No, 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 SNARESBROOK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
