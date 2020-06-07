1813 SNARESBROOK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright home, along with vaulted ceilings, large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and lots of room to make long-lasting memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, a breakfast bar for your convenience, and plenty of cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun! Make this home yours today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.