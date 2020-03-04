Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible basketball court parking playground garage

149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 Available 03/16/20 Large 2 Bedroom Townhome In South Orlando Near Lake Nona For Rent - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: March 16, 2020



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,350.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,425.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,425.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1350/mo

149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90

Orlando, Florida 32824

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Lynwood at South Meadow Condos

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Property Sub Type: Two Story Townhome

Square Ft: 1303

Year Built: 2007



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*Two Story Townhome

*1 Car Garage

*2 Parking Spots

*Exceptionally Maintained

*Location, Location, Location

*Conservation Lot

*No Rear Neighbors

*Do Not Wait-Wont Last Long!

*Backyard Patio

*Huge Master Suite

*Quiet-Peaceful Retreat!

*Living & Dining Rooms

*Master Bathroom-Double Vanity

*Large Walk-In Closet

*Breakfast Bar!!!

*Tile In Wet Areas

*Carpeted Bedrooms

*2nd Floor Interior Laundry

*Modern Fixtures!

*Neutral Colors-Open & Bright

*Water INCLUDED

*Wired For Alarm

*Ceiling Fan in Many Rooms

*COMMUNITY Basketball Court

*COMMUNITY Park

*COMMUNITY Playground

*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*JUST 10 MINUTES To: The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 417, 528, & Turnpike

*JUST MINUTES To: All Theme Parks

*JUST MINUTES To: Disney World

*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, Schools

*CONVENIENT To: Lake Nona & The Loop

*CONVENIENT To: Hunters Creek Shops & Ritz Carlton

*JUST MINUTES To: A Rated Oakshire Elementary

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Fridge INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*Students: Graduate Level Only

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: March 16, 2020



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From the Turnpike: Take the Osceola Parkway Exit. Go South on Osceola to Orange Ave. Go South on Orange Ave, turn Right on Town Center Blvd, Lynwood at Southmeadow is 1/4 mile on the right.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



(RLNE4461270)