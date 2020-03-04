All apartments in Southchase
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90

149 Glowing Peace Ln · No Longer Available
Location

149 Glowing Peace Ln, Southchase, FL 32824
Rosewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 Available 03/16/20 Large 2 Bedroom Townhome In South Orlando Near Lake Nona For Rent - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: March 16, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,350.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,425.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,425.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1350/mo
149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90
Orlando, Florida 32824
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Lynwood at South Meadow Condos
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Property Sub Type: Two Story Townhome
Square Ft: 1303
Year Built: 2007

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Two Story Townhome
*1 Car Garage
*2 Parking Spots
*Exceptionally Maintained
*Location, Location, Location
*Conservation Lot
*No Rear Neighbors
*Do Not Wait-Wont Last Long!
*Backyard Patio
*Huge Master Suite
*Quiet-Peaceful Retreat!
*Living & Dining Rooms
*Master Bathroom-Double Vanity
*Large Walk-In Closet
*Breakfast Bar!!!
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*2nd Floor Interior Laundry
*Modern Fixtures!
*Neutral Colors-Open & Bright
*Water INCLUDED
*Wired For Alarm
*Ceiling Fan in Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Basketball Court
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 417, 528, & Turnpike
*JUST MINUTES To: All Theme Parks
*JUST MINUTES To: Disney World
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Lake Nona & The Loop
*CONVENIENT To: Hunters Creek Shops & Ritz Carlton
*JUST MINUTES To: A Rated Oakshire Elementary
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Students: Graduate Level Only
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: March 16, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From the Turnpike: Take the Osceola Parkway Exit. Go South on Osceola to Orange Ave. Go South on Orange Ave, turn Right on Town Center Blvd, Lynwood at Southmeadow is 1/4 mile on the right.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

(RLNE4461270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 have any available units?
149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 have?
Some of 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 currently offering any rent specials?
149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 is pet friendly.
Does 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 offer parking?
Yes, 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 offers parking.
Does 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 have a pool?
No, 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 does not have a pool.
Does 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 have accessible units?
Yes, 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 has accessible units.
Does 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Glowing Peace Lane, #90 does not have units with air conditioning.
