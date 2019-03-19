All apartments in Southchase
Location

13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102, Southchase, FL 32824
Rosewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 Available 04/04/19 Quaint 2/2.5 Condo with Water and Grounds Care Included in Lynwood at Southmeadows - Orlando - Quaint 2/2.5 Condo with water and grounds Care included, located in Lynwood at Southmeadows in Orlando, will be available 4/4/19. This welcoming two story condo features a 1-car garage, tile and cherry wood tone laminate throughout, and inside utility/laundry room. The fully-equipped kitchen features sand tone countertops, and light maple tone cabinetry, double basin sink, closet pantry, breakfast bar, updated light fixtures, and flows into the dining room and living room combination area. with all appliances and breakfast bar. The dining/living room area features slider doors leading to the rear patio with beautiful outdoor views. Half bath for guests on the first floor. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom are located upstairs. Master features an impressive large walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE4659441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 have any available units?
13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 have?
Some of 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
