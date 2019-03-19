Amenities

13414 Tea Rose Way Unit 102 Available 04/04/19 Quaint 2/2.5 Condo with Water and Grounds Care Included in Lynwood at Southmeadows - Orlando - Quaint 2/2.5 Condo with water and grounds Care included, located in Lynwood at Southmeadows in Orlando, will be available 4/4/19. This welcoming two story condo features a 1-car garage, tile and cherry wood tone laminate throughout, and inside utility/laundry room. The fully-equipped kitchen features sand tone countertops, and light maple tone cabinetry, double basin sink, closet pantry, breakfast bar, updated light fixtures, and flows into the dining room and living room combination area. with all appliances and breakfast bar. The dining/living room area features slider doors leading to the rear patio with beautiful outdoor views. Half bath for guests on the first floor. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom are located upstairs. Master features an impressive large walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. Pets will be considered.



