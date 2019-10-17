All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 12774 Enclave Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
12774 Enclave Dr
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

12774 Enclave Dr

12774 Enclave Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12774 Enclave Drive, Southchase, FL 32837

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed/3 Bath Home in Southchase - Available NOW! Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and open floor plan - Kitchen with breakfast bar and closet pantry open to the family room. Separate formal living and dining rooms. Master bedroom has two walk in closets. Tiled screened porch opens out onto the back yard. Wonderful location with easy access to shops, restaurants, and roadway access in the Orlando area. Only 1 small pet will be permitted with a $250 non-refundable pet fee and must provide photo of pet and sign a pet addendum.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

To schedule a showing, text our showing agent Debbie Browning @ 407-908-9060

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

(RLNE4134926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12774 Enclave Dr have any available units?
12774 Enclave Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 12774 Enclave Dr have?
Some of 12774 Enclave Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12774 Enclave Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12774 Enclave Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12774 Enclave Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12774 Enclave Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12774 Enclave Dr offer parking?
No, 12774 Enclave Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12774 Enclave Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12774 Enclave Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12774 Enclave Dr have a pool?
No, 12774 Enclave Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12774 Enclave Dr have accessible units?
No, 12774 Enclave Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12774 Enclave Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12774 Enclave Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12774 Enclave Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12774 Enclave Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSouthchase Accessible Apartments
Southchase Apartments with BalconiesSouthchase Apartments with Garages
Southchase Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College