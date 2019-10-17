12774 Enclave Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

4 Bed/3 Bath Home in Southchase - Available NOW! Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and open floor plan - Kitchen with breakfast bar and closet pantry open to the family room. Separate formal living and dining rooms. Master bedroom has two walk in closets. Tiled screened porch opens out onto the back yard. Wonderful location with easy access to shops, restaurants, and roadway access in the Orlando area. Only 1 small pet will be permitted with a $250 non-refundable pet fee and must provide photo of pet and sign a pet addendum.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



To schedule a showing, text our showing agent Debbie Browning @ 407-908-9060



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



(RLNE4134926)