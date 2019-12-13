All apartments in Southchase
1136 Epson Oaks Way
1136 Epson Oaks Way

1136 Epson Oaks Way · No Longer Available
Location

1136 Epson Oaks Way, Southchase, FL 32837

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4BR/2,5 BA two story home. The master bedroom is upstairs, eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, open floor plan, large great room. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms,NAD 2 bath. Huge backyard. 2 car garage.
This single-family home is located at 1136 Epson Oaks Way, Orlando, FL in ZIP code 32837. This property has an approximately 2,546 sqft of floor space and has a lot size of appr 5,596 sqft
Applications are per adult $40.00
Security deposit $1780
Utilities and lawn service not included.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Epson Oaks Way have any available units?
1136 Epson Oaks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
Is 1136 Epson Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Epson Oaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Epson Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Epson Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 1136 Epson Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 1136 Epson Oaks Way offers parking.
Does 1136 Epson Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Epson Oaks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Epson Oaks Way have a pool?
No, 1136 Epson Oaks Way does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Epson Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 1136 Epson Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Epson Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Epson Oaks Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Epson Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 Epson Oaks Way does not have units with air conditioning.

