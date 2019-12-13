Amenities

Spacious 4BR/2,5 BA two story home. The master bedroom is upstairs, eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, open floor plan, large great room. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms,NAD 2 bath. Huge backyard. 2 car garage.

This single-family home is located at 1136 Epson Oaks Way, Orlando, FL in ZIP code 32837. This property has an approximately 2,546 sqft of floor space and has a lot size of appr 5,596 sqft

Applications are per adult $40.00

Security deposit $1780

Utilities and lawn service not included.



