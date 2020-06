Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Totally remodeled and a place that you will love to stay. Large, fenced in back yard for Fido! Fully furnished (w nice things) inc. pots, pans, linens etc. and is ready to roll. Great location and walk 1 block to a public beach!Why stay in a Hotel when you can have this? Super close to Cocoa Bch and Patrick Air Force Base. Only 1 hr. to Orlando. Owner will consider pets