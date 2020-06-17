All apartments in South Pasadena
7922 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

7922 Sailboat Key Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

7922 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Luxury! In this very desirable Waterfront Gated community. Available May 1st 2020 thru November 30, 2020. This fully furnished Condo has all the elements of luxury with fully updated Kitchen and Baths. Bldg 7922 sits on the edge of the Intracoastal and has full water views in the front and back of Condo. Harbourside community offers 6 swimming pools, 5 Tennis courts with pickle ball court, 2 fitness centers, jacuzzi, Men and Women's Saunas, Exercise room, Shuffleboard, outdoor grilling, Marina, car wash station with vacuum and air, and a 1.5 mile walking/jogging path around island. Tenants are not permitted Pets per Deed restrictions and NO Smoking. Come and Enjoy the Resort Style living at its best. Owners are requesting 3 month advance Lease payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

