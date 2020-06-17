7922 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Luxury! In this very desirable Waterfront Gated community. Available May 1st 2020 thru November 30, 2020. This fully furnished Condo has all the elements of luxury with fully updated Kitchen and Baths. Bldg 7922 sits on the edge of the Intracoastal and has full water views in the front and back of Condo. Harbourside community offers 6 swimming pools, 5 Tennis courts with pickle ball court, 2 fitness centers, jacuzzi, Men and Women's Saunas, Exercise room, Shuffleboard, outdoor grilling, Marina, car wash station with vacuum and air, and a 1.5 mile walking/jogging path around island. Tenants are not permitted Pets per Deed restrictions and NO Smoking. Come and Enjoy the Resort Style living at its best. Owners are requesting 3 month advance Lease payment.