7882 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Waterfront/Annual/Unfurnished Condo available in Harbourside community. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is available for immediate occupancy. Waterfront views from Master bedroom, Living/Dining room and Kitchen. New carpet has been installed. Master Bedroom has walk in closet and ensuite with walk in Shower. Tenants are NOT permitted Pets and No Smoking. Owner pays monthly HOA fees which entitle Tenant to all the Amenities that Harbourside offers. JMC, the contractor used Solid Steel reinforced concrete construction rather than hollow concrete blocks when constructing Harbourside. Amenities include 6 swimming pools, 5 tennis courts with a Pickle ball court, 2 fitness centers, Jacuzzi, saunas, shuffle board, outdoor grilling, 3 car wash station with vacuum & air, 2 electric charge stations for cars, Marina with 3 docks and 87 deeded slips, No boat slip with this unit. The Clubhouse has a full social agenda. There is a 1.5 mile walking trail around the island to exercise. Harbourside is just minutes from Beautiful Florida West Coast beaches, Dining, Shopping, Downtown St Petersburg and I275. Resort style living at it's best.