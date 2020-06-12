/
3 bedroom apartments
293 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Palm Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
3520 S Ocean Boulevard
3520 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1566 sqft
Paradise awaits you this winter in this spacious completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Condominium located on the South end of exclusive Palm Beach Island. Water views from almost every room in this stunning condo.
1 Unit Available
4000 S Ocean Boulevard
4000 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2115 sqft
:Oceanfront, Views , Views, Views!! Just steps to the beach! Watch Beautiful Sunrises from your Balcony in this Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.
Results within 1 mile of South Palm Beach
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
114 North Atlantic Drive
114 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2015 sqft
Welcome to Island Living! Hypoluxo Island provides a peaceful, private Florida retreat with amazing amenities...all within walking distance to the beach, Waterfront Dining, Ice Cream shop, Grocery Store, Pharmacy and 5 star beachfront resort & spa.
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
110 N Atlantic Drive
110 N Atlantic Dr, Lantana, FL
Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated.
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.
1 Unit Available
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Sip your favorite beverage from your 96 ft wraparound balcony while you enjoy views of the beautiful blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
402 S Atlantic Drive
402 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1642 sqft
Modern, comfortable house located on Secluded Hypoluxo Island. There are 2 beaches within walking distance: Lantana Beach and a small private beach perfect for launching canoes or paddle boards.
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1900 sqft
Amazing totally updated 3 BR condo over looking the Ocean and Lake Worth Pier. Large, spacious L shaped patio. This property is being rented furnished and turnkey. It was professionally decorated by one of Palm Beach's top interior decorators.
Results within 5 miles of South Palm Beach
6 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
High Ridge
7 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
34 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
14 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
24 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
191 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.
