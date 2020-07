Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Single home for rent in a desirable neighborhood.

3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms

Only TWO months to move in

Owner keeps a side of the patio to park two boats.

Efficiency occupied.

Water is included in the rental price.



Call or text for more information.

786-448-2248



#ForRent

#CutlerBay #Realtor #RealEstate

#SingleHomes



(RLNE5894931)