All apartments in South Miami Heights
Find more places like 19821 SW 114th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
South Miami Heights, FL
/
19821 SW 114th Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19821 SW 114th Ave
19821 Southwest 114th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Miami Heights
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
19821 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL 33157
South Miami Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 2 baths freshly paint all tile Balcony easy access to US 1 and turnpike close less a mile from Win Dixie, Publix and President llama para una cita
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19821 SW 114th Ave have any available units?
19821 SW 114th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Miami Heights, FL
.
Is 19821 SW 114th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19821 SW 114th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19821 SW 114th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19821 SW 114th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Miami Heights
.
Does 19821 SW 114th Ave offer parking?
No, 19821 SW 114th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 19821 SW 114th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19821 SW 114th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19821 SW 114th Ave have a pool?
No, 19821 SW 114th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19821 SW 114th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19821 SW 114th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19821 SW 114th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19821 SW 114th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19821 SW 114th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 19821 SW 114th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
