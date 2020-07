Amenities

Neat 2 bedrooms 2 full baths, just painted,washer and dryer inside the unit, nice balcony, wood floors, wlk in closets, dining area, ready to move in enclosed neighborhood. Paradise Pointe condominium has 2 pools, 24/7 security, management on site, 1 parking space assigned and plenty of guest parking. No pets allowed by condo rules. Copey of credit report and proof of income required. Clean police record and no previous evictions to be approved.