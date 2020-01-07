All apartments in South Highpoint
Last updated January 7 2020

15510 58th Street North

15510 58th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

15510 58th Street North, South Highpoint, FL 33760

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Freshly painted interior and ready for move in. 3 Bedroom with 2 bathrooms, galley kitchen with stove and fridge with tile flooring throughout. Unit also features a private backyard and detached garage.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15510 58th Street North have any available units?
15510 58th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
What amenities does 15510 58th Street North have?
Some of 15510 58th Street North's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15510 58th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
15510 58th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15510 58th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 15510 58th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 15510 58th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 15510 58th Street North offers parking.
Does 15510 58th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15510 58th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15510 58th Street North have a pool?
No, 15510 58th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 15510 58th Street North have accessible units?
No, 15510 58th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 15510 58th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 15510 58th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15510 58th Street North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15510 58th Street North has units with air conditioning.
