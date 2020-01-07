15510 58th Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted interior and ready for move in. 3 Bedroom with 2 bathrooms, galley kitchen with stove and fridge with tile flooring throughout. Unit also features a private backyard and detached garage.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.