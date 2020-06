Amenities

Lovely GROUND floor affordable 2 bed 2 bath unit located in Bristol Bay. Washer and Dryer are inside the unit and the kitchen has nice appliances. Window treatment included. Nice screened patio. Sparkling community pool and a play area too! One ASSIGNED parking space conveys with the unit. Plenty of parking for extra vehicles.Bristol bay is located close to grocery stores, banks and just a short walk to the Riverwalk Park. The BEACH is just minutes away.