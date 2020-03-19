3109 S Ridgewood Ave

Amenities

Free standing building on a large lot that has frontage on the Halifax River. The one story mason built building with open vaulted ceilings has 6651 square feet flex space. Currently there are 2 offices spaces, 2 storage areas built out and two restrooms. There are two attached bays with independent bay doors that open to the parking lot. The second bay is attached but is accessed independently from the front building. The building has many potential uses including gym, warehousing, meeting hall, and retail. There's access to the river via a wooden walkover built through the wetland area with approximately 100 feet of riverfront. Another possible use would be a nature area. Canoe and kayak launching is available with some restoration of walk-thru that was sustained storm damage in 2016. Recent HVAC and electrical upgrades. Lease terms negotiable. Zoning PCD ?Planned Commercial Development?. This is a very diverse zoning. Each proposed use is reviewed on a case by case basis.