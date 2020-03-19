All apartments in South Daytona
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

3109 S Ridgewood Ave

3109 Ridgewood Avenue · (386) 423-0778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3109 Ridgewood Avenue, South Daytona, FL 32119

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
conference room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
garage
Free standing building on a large lot that has frontage on the Halifax River. The one story mason built building with open vaulted ceilings has 6651 square feet flex space. Currently there are 2 offices spaces, 2 storage areas built out and two restrooms. There are two attached bays with independent bay doors that open to the parking lot. The second bay is attached but is accessed independently from the front building. The building has many potential uses including gym, warehousing, meeting hall, and retail. There's access to the river via a wooden walkover built through the wetland area with approximately 100 feet of riverfront. Another possible use would be a nature area. Canoe and kayak launching is available with some restoration of walk-thru that was sustained storm damage in 2016. Recent HVAC and electrical upgrades. Lease terms negotiable. Zoning PCD ?Planned Commercial Development?. This is a very diverse zoning. Each proposed use is reviewed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 S Ridgewood Ave have any available units?
3109 S Ridgewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Daytona, FL.
What amenities does 3109 S Ridgewood Ave have?
Some of 3109 S Ridgewood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 S Ridgewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3109 S Ridgewood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 S Ridgewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3109 S Ridgewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Daytona.
Does 3109 S Ridgewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3109 S Ridgewood Ave does offer parking.
Does 3109 S Ridgewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 S Ridgewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 S Ridgewood Ave have a pool?
No, 3109 S Ridgewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3109 S Ridgewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3109 S Ridgewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 S Ridgewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 S Ridgewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 S Ridgewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3109 S Ridgewood Ave has units with air conditioning.
