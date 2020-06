Amenities

in unit laundry carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Located in the active 55 plus community community of Heather Hills. This single wide trailer is perfect for someone settling down or looking to down size. 1 full master bedroom and 1 full bathroom are inside the unit. Along with a fully equipped eat in kitchen that over looks the over sized living room. Outside by the carport you will find a bonus room which can be used as a small second bedroom, along with a full second bathroom. A fully equipped laundry room with a Washer and Dryer are also included with this rental.