305 30TH AVENUE W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court

55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened. A lush landscape surrounds the two hundred and forty seven residences in DeSoto Villas and the center of the property opens up to a large beautiful lake which offers picnic tables, grill and gazebo. The Community has a clubhouse with billiard tables, exercise equipment, kitchen, pool, tennis. Gated community located across from DeSoto Square Mall.