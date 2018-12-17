All apartments in South Bradenton
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:41 AM

305 30TH AVENUE W

305 30th Avenue West · (941) 751-0670
Location

305 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL 34205
Samoset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A210 · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened. A lush landscape surrounds the two hundred and forty seven residences in DeSoto Villas and the center of the property opens up to a large beautiful lake which offers picnic tables, grill and gazebo. The Community has a clubhouse with billiard tables, exercise equipment, kitchen, pool, tennis. Gated community located across from DeSoto Square Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 30TH AVENUE W have any available units?
305 30TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 30TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 305 30TH AVENUE W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 30TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
305 30TH AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 30TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 305 30TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bradenton.
Does 305 30TH AVENUE W offer parking?
No, 305 30TH AVENUE W does not offer parking.
Does 305 30TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 30TH AVENUE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 30TH AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 305 30TH AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 305 30TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 305 30TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 305 30TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 30TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 30TH AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 30TH AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
