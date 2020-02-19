All apartments in South Bay
South Bay, FL
651
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

651

651 West Palm Beach Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

651 West Palm Beach Road, South Bay, FL 33493
South Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
Excellent FULLY FURNISHED PENTHOUSE apartment enjoys views from the top of the CITYPLACE TOWER CONDOMINIUM building in the heart of West Palm Beach, FL, next to Kravis Centre, Hilton, 5 mins to beach, near Worth Ave etc. TOP FLOOR, 2 elevators, High ceilings, 2 large bedrooms with own FULL bathrooms (1 King plus 2 double beds, sleeps 6 comfortably) , new GRANITE counters and stainless steel appliances, plus a spectacular balcony to sit and enjoy the tranquility while you sip your cocktail. Or head on down to the tropical pool and Jacuzzi, or the gym. Go around the corner to restaurants, shops, movie theater, and Publix Grocery store. The Kravis Theater and Convention Center are steps away. Free trolley ride to all of downtown. The new Briteline train takes you from Miami to Orlando, stops near the building plus. You are welcomed home by our friendly 24/7 front desk staff. 24/7 hour security. Free covered parking space. Water Fountain. Appliances provided. Also washer and dryer in unit. Dont miss out call today to reserve your spot. USD for min 3 months or USD for every 30 days. Reduced rates available for off season rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 have any available units?
651 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 651 have?
Some of 651's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 currently offering any rent specials?
651 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 pet-friendly?
No, 651 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bay.
Does 651 offer parking?
Yes, 651 does offer parking.
Does 651 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 have a pool?
Yes, 651 has a pool.
Does 651 have accessible units?
No, 651 does not have accessible units.
Does 651 have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 does not have units with air conditioning.
