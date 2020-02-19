Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool media room

Excellent FULLY FURNISHED PENTHOUSE apartment enjoys views from the top of the CITYPLACE TOWER CONDOMINIUM building in the heart of West Palm Beach, FL, next to Kravis Centre, Hilton, 5 mins to beach, near Worth Ave etc. TOP FLOOR, 2 elevators, High ceilings, 2 large bedrooms with own FULL bathrooms (1 King plus 2 double beds, sleeps 6 comfortably) , new GRANITE counters and stainless steel appliances, plus a spectacular balcony to sit and enjoy the tranquility while you sip your cocktail. Or head on down to the tropical pool and Jacuzzi, or the gym. Go around the corner to restaurants, shops, movie theater, and Publix Grocery store. The Kravis Theater and Convention Center are steps away. Free trolley ride to all of downtown. The new Briteline train takes you from Miami to Orlando, stops near the building plus. You are welcomed home by our friendly 24/7 front desk staff. 24/7 hour security. Free covered parking space. Water Fountain. Appliances provided. Also washer and dryer in unit. Dont miss out call today to reserve your spot. USD for min 3 months or USD for every 30 days. Reduced rates available for off season rental.