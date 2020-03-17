4 bedroom 3 full bath home for rent. This home features high ceilings throughout the house and an open floor plan. The kitchen is the heart of this home with granite counter tops and an island bar that flows into the great room making perfect for entertaining. Its also a split floor plan with the master separate from the other 3 rooms. However the 3 bedroom is placed in the middle of the house between the master and the other 2 rooms making this floor plan spot on.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE have any available units?
824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE have?
Some of 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.