All apartments in South Apopka
Find more places like 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Apopka, FL
/
824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:56 AM

824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE

824 Grand Hilltop Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Apopka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

824 Grand Hilltop Drive, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 3 full bath home for rent. This home features high ceilings throughout the house and an open floor plan. The kitchen is the heart of this home with granite counter tops and an island bar that flows into the great room making perfect for entertaining. Its also a split floor plan with the master separate from the other 3 rooms. However the 3 bedroom is placed in the middle of the house between the master and the other 2 rooms making this floor plan spot on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE have any available units?
824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE have?
Some of 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Apopka.
Does 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE offers parking.
Does 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE have a pool?
No, 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Apopka 3 BedroomsSouth Apopka Apartments with Garage
South Apopka Apartments with ParkingSouth Apopka Dog Friendly Apartments
South Apopka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FL
Southchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College