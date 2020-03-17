824 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 3 full bath home for rent. This home features high ceilings throughout the house and an open floor plan. The kitchen is the heart of this home with granite counter tops and an island bar that flows into the great room making perfect for entertaining. Its also a split floor plan with the master separate from the other 3 rooms. However the 3 bedroom is placed in the middle of the house between the master and the other 2 rooms making this floor plan spot on.