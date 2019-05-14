744 East 9th Street

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Step into your dream home! This impressive one-of-a-kind POOL HOME is situated on a LARGE CORNER LOT with NO HOA. This beautifully UPDATED HOME boasts a COMMERCIAL GRADE MECHANICGÇÖS GARAGE complete with 2 CAR LIFTS, AIR COMPRESSOR, and SPACE GALORE. OPEN PLAN ideal for entertaining with NEW VINYL WOOD FLOORS and abundant NATURAL LIGHT. Enjoy stunning views of the POOL from the spacious FAMILY ROOM. The light and airy FULLY REMODELED KITCHEN offers STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, updated cabinetry, closet pantry, and a BREAKFAST BAR. DOUBLE MASTER SUITES add to the appeal of this home. Master bedroom on second floor features a WALK-IN CLOSET and a PRIVATE OVERSIZED STORAGE/FLEX ROOM for anything your heart desires. Relax in glorious solitude or gather with guests in the EXTENSIVE DECK plus spend your days lounging by the POOL & SPA. This home offers privacy with a FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. **MODERN UPDATES also include NEW PAINT & NEW BLINDS.** Located in a serene community convenient to plenty of shopping, restaurants, and attractions. Only minutes to the Wekiwa Springs State Park offering 7,000 acres of outdoor recreation, nature trails, and natural spring fed waters leading to the Wekiva River. Near HWYs 436 and 441 plus easy access to HWYs 414, 429, and I-4. Experience Florida living at its best in this Apopka home!



