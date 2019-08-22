212 E.15th St.

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath house in Apopka - Incredible 3 BR 2 BA House.



Split floor plan, all tile floors, two car garage and a nice sized fenced in yard. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom house built in 2004 in Apopka.



Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. Pets are ok, but not preferred.



There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit scores under 570 will be declined



Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4312861)