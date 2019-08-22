All apartments in South Apopka
212 E.15th St.

212 E 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

212 E 15th St, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath house in Apopka - Incredible 3 BR 2 BA House.

Split floor plan, all tile floors, two car garage and a nice sized fenced in yard. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom house built in 2004 in Apopka.

Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. Pets are ok, but not preferred.

There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit scores under 570 will be declined

Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4312861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 E.15th St. have any available units?
212 E.15th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
Is 212 E.15th St. currently offering any rent specials?
212 E.15th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 E.15th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 E.15th St. is pet friendly.
Does 212 E.15th St. offer parking?
Yes, 212 E.15th St. offers parking.
Does 212 E.15th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 E.15th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 E.15th St. have a pool?
No, 212 E.15th St. does not have a pool.
Does 212 E.15th St. have accessible units?
No, 212 E.15th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 212 E.15th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 E.15th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 E.15th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 E.15th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
