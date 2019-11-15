All apartments in South Apopka
1415 Atlantis Drive

1415 Atlantis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Atlantis Drive, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1415 Atlantis Drive Available 12/17/19 Four Bedrm Home For Rent In Apopka With Walk Out Basement SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_10_07_15.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: December 17, 2019

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,550.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,625.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,625.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1,550.00/mo
1415 Atlantis Drive
Apopka, Florida 32703
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Lake Pleasant Estates
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 2469
Year Built: 1962

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Priced Cheap
*1 Car Carport
*Plenty Of Parking
*Detached Garage
*Bonus Room TOO!
*Beautifully Landscaped
*Lake View
*2nd Kitchen Area Downstairs
*Backyard Patio
*Fenced In Yard
*Master Bedroom Downstairs
*1 Bedroom Downstairs
*Living, Family, & Dining Rooms
*Master Bedroom-Huge Walk In Closet
*Eat In Kitchen
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile Flooring
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*Florida Room
*Walk-Out Basement
*Wired For Alarm
*Fireplace
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*1148 Sq. Ft Basement
*Plenty Of Storage
*Great For Entertaining
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 30 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 429, 441, & 414
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: December 17, 2019

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head East on US 441 towards Orlando. Right on Alabama Ave. Continue on Apopka BLVD. Right on Sugar Pine Rd. Left at Atlantis Dr.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

(RLNE2574877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Atlantis Drive have any available units?
1415 Atlantis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 1415 Atlantis Drive have?
Some of 1415 Atlantis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Atlantis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Atlantis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Atlantis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Atlantis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Atlantis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Atlantis Drive offers parking.
Does 1415 Atlantis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Atlantis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Atlantis Drive have a pool?
No, 1415 Atlantis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Atlantis Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1415 Atlantis Drive has accessible units.
Does 1415 Atlantis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Atlantis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Atlantis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Atlantis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
