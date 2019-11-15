Amenities

1415 Atlantis Drive Available 12/17/19 Four Bedrm Home For Rent In Apopka With Walk Out Basement



***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_10_07_15.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: December 17, 2019



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,550.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,625.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,625.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1,550.00/mo

1415 Atlantis Drive

Apopka, Florida 32703

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Lake Pleasant Estates

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 2469

Year Built: 1962



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*Priced Cheap

*1 Car Carport

*Plenty Of Parking

*Detached Garage

*Bonus Room TOO!

*Beautifully Landscaped

*Lake View

*2nd Kitchen Area Downstairs

*Backyard Patio

*Fenced In Yard

*Master Bedroom Downstairs

*1 Bedroom Downstairs

*Living, Family, & Dining Rooms

*Master Bedroom-Huge Walk In Closet

*Eat In Kitchen

*Hardwood Flooring

*Tile Flooring

*Tile In Wet Areas

*Carpeted Bedrooms

*Florida Room

*Walk-Out Basement

*Wired For Alarm

*Fireplace

*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms

*1148 Sq. Ft Basement

*Plenty Of Storage

*Great For Entertaining

*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*JUST 30 MINUTES To: The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: 429, 441, & 414

*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Fridge INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head East on US 441 towards Orlando. Right on Alabama Ave. Continue on Apopka BLVD. Right on Sugar Pine Rd. Left at Atlantis Dr.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



