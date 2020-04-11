All apartments in South Apopka
1109 South Hawthorne Avenue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

1109 South Hawthorne Avenue

Location

1109 Hawthorne Avenue, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
playground
basketball court
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1432194

Easy access to major roadways including 414 and 441 - Just minutes from Magnolia Park's basketball courts, camp grounds, boat ramp, fishing, playground, and recreational areas! All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
1109 South Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue have?
Some of 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1109 South Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
No, 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 South Hawthorne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
